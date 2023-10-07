SWEETWATER, Texas (BCH Sports) – In week seven of Texas high school football, your BCH Sports Cheerleaders of the Week are the Sweetwater Mustangs.

The ladies in red and white got the crowd involved, welcoming fans to the iconic Mustang Bowl.

With big smiles and loud voices the chants from the Sweetwater cheerleaders lead their team into their final non-district game.

Last week, the Mustangs host Lubbock Estacado and fell to a final score of 49-14.

Sweetwater is on their bye week before heading on the road next Friday to Midland for their district opener against the Greenwood Rangers.