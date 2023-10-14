COLORADO CITY, Texas (BCH Sports) – Your BCH Sports Cheerleaders of the Week here in week eight goes to the Colorado City Wolves.

In their red, white, and black uniforms the cheerleaders got the crowd excited and ready in their third district game against the defending state champs, the Hawley Bearcats.

The sideline were filled with chants, stunts, tumbling and cheers from the Wolves.

Colorado City fell to Hawley, 57-0 and will take the week off to asses their strengths and weakness during the bye.

Next Friday, Colorado City travels to Winters taking on the Blizzards.