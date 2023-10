TUSCOLA, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Jim Ned Indians are BCH Sports Cheerleaders of the Week here in week nine.

From stunts to chants to even louder cheers, the Jim Ned Cheerleaders kept the crowd engaged in the game as they welcomed Breckenridge to Indian Stadium.

The cheerleaders cheered the Indians to a 42-14 victory over Breckenridge.

Jim Ned advances to 2-1 in district play before heading on the road to Veron next week Friday.