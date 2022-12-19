Coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper play of the week, Albany vs. Mart. Score tied at 14, Coy Lefevre with the ball, this time he scores his third touchdown of the half from seven yards out. He gets just barely over the line showing his strength and will to get in. Lefevre was named Offensive MVP recording four touchdowns. Albany claims first title since 1961 and the first in the Denney Faith era, with a final score of 41-21.