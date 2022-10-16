Coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper Play of the Week, Wylie taking on W.F. Rider.

Wylie trailed 38-24 halfway through the 4th quarter and the comeback was on. The Bulldogs scored a touchdown to make it a one touchdown game. The big score came with just over a minute to go, K.J. Long found Braden Regala on a touchdown pass down the middle for the touchdown. Wylie decides to go for two to take the lead. Malachi Daniels took the direct snap and put the Bulldogs on top to stay, 39 to 38.

What an incredible finish by the Bulldogs.