Coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper Play of the Week, your going to want to check this out. It’s a handoff to Adam Hill and watch five hurdle the New Home kid for a gain of 14 and a fresh set of downs. This happening in the first quarter, an insane hurdle by Hill.



Albany won this game with a final score of 53-25. They play Mart on Wednesday at 7 p.m. for the state title.