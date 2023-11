CROWLEY, Texas (BCH Sports) – In the fourth quarter of the game with Abilene High and Denton Ryan, the Eagles punt the ball away.

The ball rolled hitting the return man and gets loose into the end zone.

A flock of Eagles surrounds and it’s Jadrian Carrillo with the recovery and the touchdown.

This play gave the Eagles their last score on the night beating Denton Ryan, 31-21.

Abilene High advances to the Regionals quarterfinals where they’ll face Justin Northwest Friday in Wichita Falls at 7 p.m.