Coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper Play of the week, you just don’t see this everyday, Wylie vs. Canutillo. Third quarter eagles going for two, it’s deflected by Collin Bruning and scooped up by Ryan Blake who is gonna take it 97-yards to the house for two points. What a play! The Bulldogs defense outplayed the Eagles offense and that is a testament right there. The Bulldogs came from behind and beat the Eagles 21-18 to advance to the Regional Final against Argyle.