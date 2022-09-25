Coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper play of the week: Hawley’s O’Shields with the strip 6.

Undefeated Hawley Bearcats and the Anson Tigers battling it out in their district opener. Rodey Hooper throws it right into the hands of Drickeston Shoemaker, but hawley wasn’t gonna give that one up so easily. Kason O’Shields comes in hot with the strip! Then brings it back around for a touchdown.

Hawley kept their perfect season alive with a road shutout of 55 to 0.

They are taking a well deserved break this week before getting back at it in week 7.