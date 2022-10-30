Coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper Play of the Week, you just don’t see this everyday. Stamford forced to punt it away, the Bulldogs waiting for the ball to stop to give Hawley the worst field position they can. Don’t blink or get too comfortable, Bearcats’ Kason O’Shields scoops it up and runs an extra 10 yards to give his team better field position. Great heads up, ball smart mentality by that guy to react to it so fast before Stamford touches it. Hawley went on to dominate on a shutout effort of 32-0 against Stamford. They will vye for the district championship next week against Cisco.