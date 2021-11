The Dr Pepper Play of the Week from the Bi-District round of the playoffs came from the showdown between the Ballinger Bearcats and the Crane Cranes. Nakia Villarreal did an incredible job of stripping the ball to force a fumble, and the ball went directly into the arms of Zack Canada, who took it all the way to the end zone for the strip six. Ballinger got the win in a nail biter, 35-34.

The Bearcats advance to the second round where they will face the Abernathy Antelopes.