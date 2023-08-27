ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Dr Pepper Play of the Week from week one comes from Abilene High in Odessa playing against former district rivals the Permian Panthers.

In the opening drive, quarterback Dylan Slack threw up a pass to Ryland Bradford, who made a one-handed catch and got loose for the score.

Three different Eagles scored four unanswered touchdowns to give Abilene High a commanding lead in the first half, including Bradford.

It’s hard to imagine a better start for Abilene High as they walked away with a 49-14 victory.

The Eagles are at Shotwell stadium this week in the Crosstown Showdown against the Cooper Cougars.