We start our Week 1 BCH Sports top five plays of the week.

We had several teams pick up massive wins this past week and this was hard to only pick five.

Coming in at #1 for your Dr Pepper Play of the Week:

End of the half, Merkel needs something. The snap is fumbled, but Zoey Zink picks it up and tosses it high to the very tall Maddox O’Malley for the touchdown.

Clifton ended up running away with this one 20-12.

The Badgers have Stanton next at home this Friday for a chance to redeem themselves.