ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Cross Plains Buffaloes traveled to Wilford Moore Stadium Thursday night to face Abilene TLCA.

In the second quarter senior Alex Parker took the handoff, broke through the tackling attempt and muscled his way through everybody. The 6’5 275 pound high schooler stamped into the end zone for the score.

Parker made it look light light work when he kicked into gear, like a bull in a China shop with the speed of a horse.

The Buffaloes beat Abilene TLCA, 49-13 and improves to 2-2 in district play.

In Cross Plains final week of the regular season, they’ll remains on the road to go up against Miles on Friday.