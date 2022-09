Coming in at #1 for your Dr Pepper Play of the Week:

It’s Coleman vs. Ballinger on the 4th down, the punt caught by Hagen Cavanaugh at their own 40. Cavanaugh gets around several defenders, breaking through with the help of his teammates and then down the sideline he goes, sprinting all out to the end zone.

Coleman goes on to win the game 48-0, making them 2-0 on the season. They host Brady Bulldogs up next on Friday.