BROWNWOOD, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Dr Pepper Play of the Week for week two comes out of Brownwood with Ike Hall.

Ike Hall put on a show in the first quarter Friday night in their game against Marble Falls. Hall faked the hand off and made a break up the middle, making a tackler miss him to get to the outside corner.

From the corner Hall turned on the wheels and took the ball all the way to the house which put the Lions up 14-0.

The Lions left Gordon Wood Stadium with a 56-7 victory, advancing Brownwood to 2-0 on the season.

Brownwood host Burnet next Friday at 7:30 p.m.