The Dr Pepper Play of the Week goes to Coleman’s dynamic duo of Jadin Jackson and Devinar Garcia. In Coleman’s impressive 33-6 win over Anson, Jackson and Garcia connected on two deep balls down field, both of which went for touchdowns. Jackson’s arm strength set the plays in motion, and Garcia’s ability to make defenders miss in the open field did the rest. Big plays on offense have helped the Coleman Bluecats start the year 2-0.