SAN ANGELO, Texas (BCH Sports) – For your Dr Pepper Play of the Week in Week three, It’s Cooper vs. San Angelo Central.

The Coogs were down 14-7 in the second quarter, but on the opening drive of the play the ball was given to Daniel Bray who raced past the Bobcats defense for a 75-yard touchdown.

After the score Cooper trailed by one, 14-13.

Bray ran for 369 yards with 21 carries and a total of 7 touchdowns on the night.

The Cooper Cougars picked up their first win on the season beating San Angelo Central 53-45.

In week four of high school football, Cooper returns to Shotwell Stadium to play Lubbock Coronado next Friday at 7 p.m.