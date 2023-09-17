BIG SPRINGS, Texas (BCH Sports) – We head West to Big Springs for your Dr Pepper Play of the Week in week four, where the undefeated Sweetwater Mustangs stole the show.

The Mustangs got on the board first with Korda Moore who ram through Big Springs defense, found a hole and then shows his patience in slowing down for the score before reaching the painted turf for a touchdown.

Sweetwater went on to extend their undefeated season beating the Steers 56-30.

They return home to host the undefeated Clyde Bulldogs Friday at 7 p.m.