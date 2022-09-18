Coming in at #1 for your Dr Pepper top play of the week, we head to Stamford who hosted Pantego Christian. Bulldogs Cle Whitfield hurdles his way over his own teammates who were down for blocking him. Quick thinking for Whitfield with this play making it good for a Stamford touchdown. The Bulldogs remains undefeated on the season as they pick up this game for a 52-6 win. Stamford starts district play this week to host the Winters Blizzards next.