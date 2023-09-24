ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Your top play for week five of Texas high school football comes out of Hugh Sandifer Stadium.

The Wylie Bulldogs finished up their last non-district matchup hosting San Angelo Central. Wylie took a 37-27 homecoming win over the Bobcats.

In the third, quarterback Bear Meng looked to the corner on the fade where he connected with Hunter Hood in the back of the end zone.

Hood made an incredible catch over a Bobcats defender for a Bulldogs nine-yard touchdown, putting Wylie up 30-14.

Bulldogs did not let up as they were able to run out the clock in the fourth quarter to secure an 37-27 win over S.A. Central.

Wylie has the week off before opening their district 4-5A division II play in Plainview on October 6.