STAMFORD, TX (BCH Sports) – Your top play for week six of Texas high school football comes out of Bill Anderson Stadium.

The Stamford Bulldogs blew out Olney 58-14 to remain undefeated in district play. The Bulldogs’ high-scoring offensive performance started in the first possession behind the cannon arm of quarterback Christian Duran, and the juggling catch of receiver Drew Faulks.

Duran airmailed a pinpoint, accurate pass right in Faulks’ arms. the pass was almost incomplete, but the receiver’s concentration helped him haul it in for the opening touchdown.