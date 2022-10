Coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper Play of the Week, Abilene High vs Amarillo Tascosa, it’s the Eagles defense with a hit first before the mash pit rushes in and the ball gets knock loose.

Andres Abril picks up the fumble and he’s headed the other way to take it all the way to the house. Watch as that ball bounces up and Abril is there with the scoop and score from the 45-yard line and into the end zone.

Abilene High does fall to the Rebels 36-14 and are now 1-1 in district play.