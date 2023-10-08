COLORADO CITY, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Dr Pepper Play of the Week from week seven comes out at Colorado City where the Wolves host the Hawley Bearcats.

Colorado City tries to get some points on the board. However, Hawley’s Diontay Ramon picks off the pass and heads the other way. He looks around, cuts to the middle of the field, and scores a pick-six on the last play before halftime.

The Defending Class 2A Division I State Champion Bearcats won 57-0. They host the Winters Blizzards this Thursday at seven.