The Dr Pepper Play of the Week from week 7 came from the showdown between the Haskell Indians and the Hawley Bearcats. Hawley receiver Kason O’Shields returned the opening kickoff to the house for a touchdown. In addition to shaking the defenders out of their cleats and taking it all the way for the score, O’Shields also had a pick-6 in this game. Hawley improved to 6-0, with the 43-0 win.