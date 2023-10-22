LUBBOCK, Texas (BCH Sports) – In the second game of a doubleheader at Lowery Field, the Wylie Bulldogs took on Lubbock High.

Wylie’s Bear Meng scrambled a little, looking to throw deep and advance the Bulldogs lead.

Derrick Evans is at the other end with the catch and it’s one, two, three Westerners knocking each other down.

Evans, able to stay on his feet, finds the painted turf for a Bulldogs touchdown.

Wylie cruised passed Lubbock High with a 52-7 victory, and improved to 2-1 in district play.

The Bulldogs return home to host Amarillo Palo Duro for the first time in Abilene Friday.