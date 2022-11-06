Coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper Play of the Week, it’s Cooper vs. Wylie.

The Coogs’ trying to cut into the lead again, Chris Warren with the throw, but it’s picked off by Bulldogs Hayden Wright. That interception is Wright’s second of three back-to-back picks in the fourth quarter. Wright leads the district in interceptions and Wylie clinches outright district title with first-ever win 20-10 over Cooper.