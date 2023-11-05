ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Class 5A Division I District Champs., the Abilene High Eagles, had a week off to recover. But the Eagles also had some fun with head coach Mike Fullen.

A total of six Eagles had burning questions that they wanted to ask coach Fullen and they got the chance to do so in this week’s BCH Sports Mic Takeover.

Beckham Paul, Bryce Neves, Brayden Henry, Dylan Slack, Jackson Howle, and Brelon Badon each took the mic for a question a piece.

This weeks questions ranged from Fullen’s pep speeches, to favorite snacks and an AISD coach that he picks on the most.

All in all, the Eagles had quite the time taking advantage of holding the microphone.

Abilene High gets back to work this week as they prepare to host El Paso Hanks, Thursday at 6 p.m. at Shotwell Stadium.