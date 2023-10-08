CISCO, Texas (BCH Sports) – After an 0-4 start in non-district play on the season, the Cisco Loboes are turning things around and rides an three game winning-streak.

The pressure of district play is on so, we headed out East for a visit.

Haden Rains and Talon Bruner took our mic and interviewed head coach, Kevin Stennett in this weeks BCH Sports Mic Takeover.

Rains and Bruner questions ranged from coach Stennett’s favorite college football team, fantasy football, and even his thoughts on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

The Loboes got their laughs and fun out of the way as they take the week to prepare to host the undefeated Stamford Bulldogs, Friday at 7 p.m.