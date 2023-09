CLYDE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Friday, the Clyde Bulldogs took to the field debuting their shiny gold helmets for Homecoming.

This week in our BCH Sports Mic Takeover we visit the Bulldogs field house where, running back Josh Hutton and quarterback Blake Carr ask their head coach Danny Dudgeon a variety of questions.

From favorite foods, to big accomplishments, and records being broken, these boys went all out.

Clyde is 4-0 on the season and faces the undefeated Sweetwater Mustangs Friday at 7 p.m.