HAMLIN, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Hamlin Pied Pipers spent their bye week conditioning and correcting any on-field mistakes.

After working hard at practice, Isaiah Hutchings, Hagan Holland, and head coach Jason Botos had fun.

This week’s BCH Sports Mic Takeover comes out at Piper Stadium.

Both Hutchings and Holland had quite the questions for coach Botos asking, which side of the bed he sleeps on to his favorite pregame meal.

The Pied Pipers are back in action this Friday in their district opener against TLCA Abilene at 7 p.m.