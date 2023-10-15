TUSCOLA, Texas (BCH Sports) – It’s no secret that our Big Country teams enjoy interviewing their head coaches.

The Jim Ned Indians took over the BCH Sports mic this week, interviewing head coach Matt Fanning.

Running back Brayden Shipman and lineman Jake Whitley held the questions asking part down while the rest of the captains stood behind taking in the comical relief.

This week questions ranged from head coach Fanning typical routine at Jim Ned, if coach Fanning works out his calves, to shaving his back.

Another successful mic takeover by this group of guys before the Indians host Breckenridge Friday at 7 p.m.