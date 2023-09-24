SWEETWATER, Texas (BCH Sports) – In our game of the week, the undefeated Sweetwater Mustangs (4-0) welcome the undefeated Clyde Bulldogs (4-0) in a showdown at the iconic Mustang Bowl.

It was Sweetwater’s homecoming, but the Bulldogs walked away victorious with a 41-7 win.

Despite the loss, senior’s Kannon Weise and Jadyn Forbes had some fun with head coach Russell Lucas in this weeks’ BCH Sports Mic Takeover.

This week questions varied from coach Russell’s favorite food, his go to play for the Mustangs and a player he’d allow to date his daughter.

The Mustangs fall to 4-1 on the season and remain at home, hosting their last non-district game against Lubbock Estacado Friday at 7 p.m.