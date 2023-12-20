CLYDE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The season began like any other, but there was an electric anticipation in the air for the Clyde Bulldogs, as their starting quarterback Blake Carr made his return.

“You know last year’s injury was kind of a freak accident,” said Blake Carr. “I got hit on my thumb and the doctor said it was the weirdest thing he’s seen in his 35 years.”

Carr spent countless hours preparing for what he hoped would be a successful return to the field.

Blake Carr said, “Our sophomore year we went 1-9 and we were ready for that to be done. Junior year was 4-6, we felt we left a lot out there and felt like we were a lot better than that and so we really worked hard in the off season and came back senior year and knew it was our time.”

Not only was his return to the field a success, but his team also had their best season in 15 years, after finishing 11-2. Carr finished the 2023 year with 4,378 total yards and 56 total touchdowns.

“Just looking back at the year, you know to win the first district championship in almost 15 years and then to make it to the furthest round of the playoffs that we have, you know that’s pretty special. You know we were ready to go out and be successful on Friday night’s and I think we did that,” said Blake Carr

Luke Burson said, “I think us having leadership and us having him back really is what made us be 11-2 and really is what took us to a new height.”

“He helped carry us to where we are I mean he owes a lot of credit to himself I know he’s going to give it to his players, his teammates, his coaches, but at the end of the day it was also him,” said head coach Danny Dudgeon.

In a crucial game against Peaster, Carr along with the other 19 seniors rallied the team to avoid a first round playoff loss.

“I got to experience the enjoyment of sitting in a corner and seeing what we worked so hard to develop kind of come to volition because it was our leadership group,” said head coach Danny Dudgeon. “They grab them and said we’re going to play our kind of football this half and it’s going to be in the right way for us and they we’re right,” coach Dudgeon added.

His passes, poetry in motion, soaring through the air with an accuracy that seemed almost supernatural.

“His stats and his ability kind of speaks for itself when you turn on the film. Not something that anybody has to tell anybody about, you watch him play and you realize real quickly he’s different.”

But it wasn’t just his skill that set him apart; it was his unwavering dedication and leadership that truly made him exceptional.

“His ability to get the guys around him to believe in what the cause is, his ability to lead by example, it’s a dying art in our era in my opinion and to see a kid kind of have that naturally come back was refreshing,” said Dudgeon

Blake Carr said, “At the end of the day I feel like I always could’ve done more, but I hope everyone works hard as I did last year and hopefully they can be as successful.”

Carr had a great season but knows he didn’t do this alone.

Blake Carr said, “I just want to say thank you to all of our coaches for believing in us and never quitting. I know it was a rocky ride a first, but I got to attribute everything back to y’all and the offensive line defiantly. I just want to say I love y’all and appreciate everything y’all done for me.”

Clyde’s Blake Carr is the 2023 Big Country Homepage Sports Player of the Year.