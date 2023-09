HAWLEY, Texas (BCH Sports) – Week three Sounds of the Game comes from Hawley out at Forrest Field where the Bearcats host the Eastland Mavericks.

The Bearcats fired up the grill and got things started with the band to kick off week three of high school football.

Fans could be heard from each stands as the cheered loudly for their teams.

Hawley beat Eastland, 33-20.