MERKEL, Texas (BCH Sports)– Week five Sounds of the Game comes from Badger Stadium where the Merkel Badgers host the Coahoma Bulldogs.
Both bands played brilliantly, and Badgers fans cheered loudly as the Merkel hosted their last non-district game.
