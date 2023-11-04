TUSCOLA, Texas (BCH Sports) – Indian Stadium witnessed a defensive battle between the hosting Jim Ned Indians and visiting Iowa Park Hawks. The Indians pulled through in overtime with a 14-7 victory. The Tuscola community went wild supporting its team. Meanwhile, the Indians were way more excited after making multiple big plays.
