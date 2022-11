The Snyder Tigers are your week 12 BCH Sports Sounds of the Game.

Tigers went head to head against the Ferris Yellowjackets at Chesley Field in Cisco on Friday night for their Bi-District playoff game.

Each team showcased their ability as a team on the field while the fans cheered loudly for their teams.

It was a hard fought battle between the two but Ferris left it all on the field for a final score of 31 to 21.