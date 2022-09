The Breckenridge Buckaroos are this week’s BCH Sports Sounds of the Game.

The Buckaroos with their “Hoorah” chant as they got ready to put on a big show against the Cisco Loboes. Breckenridge fans and members of the band filled the stadium to root on their team.

Breckenridge won 30-27 and they play the Eastland Mavericks next week.