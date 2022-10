The Eastland Mavericks are our week eight BCH Sports Sounds of the Game.

Drum roll please… Eastland fans pilled in to the Maverick Stadium to cheer on their team, as they are still looking for their first win of the season. It was Mavericks against the Merkel Badgers.

A very tight game for the guys in red and black, but they come up short again this with a final score of 34-28.

The Mavericks will face the Millsap Bulldogs next week.