BCH Sports Top 5 Plays of the Week: Bi-District Playoffs

5. Sweetwater vs. Borger: Mustangs QB Leo Holsey threw a dime to WR Harrison Foster behind the defense and cruised into the end zone for the score. Sweetwater came out on top 50-15.

4. Albany vs. Era: Lions QB Cole Chapman ran for an impressive 85-yard touchdown. Albany won in shut out fashion 68-0.

3. Cisco vs. Haskell: Loboes QB Hunter Long put just enough on the ball to get it over the outstretched arm of a defender, and Dawson Hearne kept his feet in bounds with some beautiful footwork. Cisco advance to the next round with the 55-28 win.

2. Goldthwaite vs. Forsan: Eagles QB Jackson Patrick zipped the ball over to RB Lane Evans, who was hit and fumbled. However, RB Aaron Anzua caught the ball before it hit the ground, and he got into the end zone for an unbelievable touchdown. Despite that crazy score, Goldthwaite’s season came to an end with a 22-15 loss.

The Dr Pepper Play of the Week from the first week of the playoffs came from the showdown between the Ballinger Bearcats and the Crane Cranes. Nakia Villarreal did an incredible job of stripping the ball to force a fumble, and the ball went directly into the arms of Zack Canada, who took it all the way to the end zone for the strip six. Ballinger got the win in a nail biter, 35 to 34. The Bearcats advance to the second round where they will face the Abernathy Antelopes.