BCH Sports Top 5 Plays of the Week: Week 2

Here are the BCH Sports Top 5 Plays of the Week, from Week 2 of the high school football season.

5. Hawley vs. Hamlin: After dropping the snap and recovering, Hawley quarterback Rodney Hooper zips the ball to Kason O’Shields, used some fancy foot work to keep his feet inbounds for the score. The Hawley Bearcats get the shut out win 62-0.

4. Crosstown Showdown Abilene High vs. Cooper: Abilene High quarterback Abel Ramirez throws a dime to Anthony Ramirez, who races to the end zone for a 61-yard touchdown. Cooper wins 31-14.

3. Crosstown Showdown Abilene High vs. Cooper: Cougars running back Makei Flye barrels his way into the endzone for the tough 15-yard touchdown. This is Cooper’s third consecutive win over Abilene High.

2. Eastland vs. Holliday: Eastland quarterback Cooper Wright airs it out for Jared Cook, who makes a spectacular diving catch. Holliday cruises to the win 52 to 7.

The Dr Pepper Play of the Week goes to the dynamic duo of Jadin Jackson and Devinar Garcia. In Coleman’s impressive 33-6 win over Anson, Jackson and Garcia connected on two deep balls down field, both of which went for touchdowns. Jackson’s arm strength set the plays in motion, and Garcia’s ability to make defenders miss in the open field did the rest. Big plays on offense have helped the Coleman Bluecats start the year 2-0.