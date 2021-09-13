BCH Sports Top 5 Plays of the Week: Week 3

The high school football season is in full swing, and there were some great plays in Week 3 that are worth reliving.

Here are BCH-Sports Top 5 Plays of the Week:

5. Cisco vs. Breckenridge: Cisco quarterback Hunter Long hits wide receiver Cade Gayle for the touchdown. Gayle used some nice foot work to stay inbounds. The Loboes win another overtime thriller 28 to 27.

4. Cross Plains vs. Haskell: Cross Plains wide receiver Ryan Hopkins takes the slant all the way to the house of a long touchdown. The Buffaloes came out on top 28 to 7.

3. Cooper vs. Wylie: In the Southtown Showdown Cooper quarterback Chris Warren avoids the Wylie pass rush and finds Jeremiah Riley, who makes a great diving catch by the sideline. Cooper beats Wylie for the 3rd time in a row 30 to 24.

2. Hawley vs. Merkel: Hawley running back Austin Cumpton gets the handoff, but has he approaches the goal line Merkel’s Dayton Huggins came out of nowhere to force a fumble. Merkel’s Ethan Abbott recovers the fumble in in the end zone, stopping Hawley from scoring. Hawley went on to win 41 to 7.

Coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper Play of the Week, in the Southtown Showdown Wylie kicker Grayson Beardon hit an unbelievable 55-yard field goal. It’s not every day a high school football player makes a field goal from that far out.