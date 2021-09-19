BCH Sports Top 5 Plays of the Week: Week 4

High school football season keeps getting better and better with each passing Friday, and week four was no exception. Here are the BCH Sports Top 5 plays of the Week:

5. Snyder vs. Lake View: Snyder running back Jorge Martinez breaks through the defensive line and out runs the Lake View defense for the long rushing touchdown. Snyder improves to 4-0 as they ran away with the win 42-7.

4. Eastland vs. Breckenridge: Eastland running back Hunter Lee takes on the defender and runs over him like he is playing Madden. Eastland earns their 1st win of the season 28-19.

3. Trent vs. Paint Rock: This is the first time 6-Man Football has made the top plays list, as Trent defensive back Kayden Presley intercepts a pass in the red zone and returns it for the pick six. Paint Rock came out on top 59-38.

2. Hawley vs. Winters: Hawley quarterback Hooper drops a dime wide receiver Aeneas Segura, who uses some nifty footwork near the sideline to coast into the end zone for the score. Hawley wins in shutout fashion 49-0, and the Bearcats are sitting at 4-0 on the season.

The Dr Pepper Play of the Week goes to Coleman quarterback Jadin Jackson. Jackson had an impressive long touchdown run, which helped propel the Bluecats to 49-0 win over Grape Creek. The Coleman Bluecats are off to their first 3-0 start since 2016.

