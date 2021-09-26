BCH Sports Top 5 Plays of the Week: Week 5

Here are your BCH Sports Top Five Plays of the Week, from Week 5 of the Texas high school football season.

5. Jim Ned vs. Snyder: Jim Ned quarterback Tate Yardley throws it to running back Xavier Wishert, who stiff-arms a defender and refuses to go down. Jim Ned came out on top 22-15, to improve to 5-0.

4. Cooper vs. Granbury: On their first play from scrimmage, Cooper quarterback Chris Warren hits Caleb Kasongo on the slant and he goes the distance from an 84-yard touchdown. The Cougars won this key district game 56-34.

3. Roscoe vs. New home: Roscoe quarterback Jax Watts tosses it up to receiver Antonio Aguayo in the back of the end zone, and Aguayo mosses the defender to secure the touchdown. The Plowboys got the win 44-12, and they are sitting at 4-1 on the season.

2. Hawley vs. Bangs: Hawley quarterback Rodey Hooper zips it over to receiver Kason O’Shields by the sideline. O’Shields breaks multiple defenders ankles and dives for the first down. Hawley gets the shut out win to remain undefeated 54-0.

The Week 5 Dr Pepper Play of the Week is brought to us from the showdown between the Abilene High Eagles and the Odessa Permian Panthers. Abilene High running back Da’King Thomas received the shotgun handoff from quarterback Abel Ramirez, and took it to the house for the 52-yard touchdown. Thomas was hit by a defender at the 10-yard line, but he absorbed the contact and dove for the pylon to get into the end zone. Thomas’s run helped Abilene High knock off Odessa Permian 42-21, for their third consecutive win.