BCH Sports Top 5 Plays of the Week: Week 7

5. Cooper vs. Fort Worth Arlington Heights: Cooper quarterback Chris Warren connects with wide receiver Cam Herron in the corner end zone. The Cougars get the shut out win 43-0.

4. Wylie vs. Wichita Falls Rider: The Raiders jumped offsides giving the Bulldogs a free play, and Wylie quarterback Aiden Kincaid let’s it loose deep down field to receiver Harrison Heighton for the touchdown. The Bulldogs fell to the Raiders 34-19.

3. Eastland vs. Millsap: Eastland quarterback Keaton Hicks throws a deep ball to his receiver Jared Cruz. Cruz made the catch, juked the defender, and then walking into the end zone. The Longhorns came out on top 48-27.

2. Cross Plains vs. Hico: Buffaloes running back Dusty Wyatt gets the handoff, breaks numerous tackles, and refuses to go down as he sets his offense up for a big score later on. Cross Plains falls in a defensive battle 14 to 6.

Coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper Play of the Week, in a showdown with the Haskell Indians, Hawley Bearcats receiver Kason O’Shields returned the opening kickoff to the house for a touchdown. In addition to shaking the defenders out of their cleats and taking it all the way for the score, O’Shields also had a pick-6 in this game. Hawley improved to 6-0, with the 43-0 win.