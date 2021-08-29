BCH Sports Top 5 Plays of the Week: Week One

Week One of the Texas High School Football season was filled with great moments, amazing plays, and dramatic finishes. Here are the BCH Sports Top 5 Plays of the Week.

5. Roscoe vs. Hawley: Quarterback Jax Watts throws a deep ball to wide receiver Trace Guelker who makes two defenders miss, and then runs for the touchdown. Hawley came out on top 34-14.

4. Jim Ned vs. Ballinger: Running back Xavier Wishert outruns the entire Bearcats defense and coasts into the end zone for the touchdown. Wishert leads the defending state champion Jim Ned Indians to the win 42-7.

3. Eastland vs. Wall: Quarterback Keaton Hicks throws an absolute dime to wide receiver Judson Beard, who makes a beautiful over the shoulder catch for the touchdown. Wall went on to win 28-21.

2. Cisco vs. Clyde: Quarterback Hunter Long tosses it up to wide receiver Kasen Conring, who mosses the defender, and walks into the end zone for the score. Cisco led 28-0 after the first quarterback, and ran away with the win 49-7.

The Dr. Pepper Play of the Week goes to Brownwood kicker Junior Martinez, who kicked the Lions to the 58 to 55 victory over the Lampasas Badgers. Martinez’s clutch 21-yard field goal went through the uprights with time expiring, to give Brownwood their first win of the season.