Well high school football is officially over, which means this is our last week of the top five plays. This one is from the state games our Big Country teams played in. It was so much fun covering these so, let’s take a look at them.

Coming in at number five, Loraine vs. Benjamin. AJ Williams gets the ball, finds an opening and breaks away for 60 yards to the house. Loraine fell to Benjamin 68 to 20.

Now to number four, Westbrook vs. Abbott. Panthers with the ball, throws it right into the hands of Parker Matlock for the deflection. Runs it back a few yards, nice heads up by Parker to stop the Panthers on their last offensive drive of the game. Wildcats are back-to-back state champs with a final score of 69 to 24.

Moving on to number three, Albany Lions in the 3rd quarter. Albany up by 13, Cole Chapman gets in on the fun. He fakes out the Mart defense and he outruns everyone to the end zone. A huge play from the senior.

And at number two, Hawley vs. Refugio. 28-7 now, Hooper is looking deep, Kason O’Shields is wide open down the sidelines. He makes the catch and walks it into the end zone. Bearcats get their first title in program history winning 54 to 28.

Coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper play of the week, Albany vs. Mart. Score tied at 14, Coy Lefevre with the ball, this time he scores his third touchdown of the half from seven yards out. He gets just barely over the line showing his strength and will to get in. Lefevre was named Offensive MVP recording four touchdowns. Albany claims first title since 1961 and the first in the Denney Faith era, with a final score of 41-21.