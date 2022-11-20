The Area round of the playoffs just finished up and only three weeks remain on the txhsfb season and 17 teams made it to this round and only nine remain.

Here’s your week 13 BCH Sports Top Five Plays of the Week.

Coming in at number five, Jim Ned vs. Bushland. Troy Doran on the quarterback draw, he gets a great block and see you later 50 yards for the touchdown. The Indians fell 28 to 10.

Moving on to number four, Albany vs. Muenster. Cole Chapman with the short pass to Coy Leferve who gets a big 30 yard run before being taken down by almost the entire Muenster team. Albany won 56 to 10.

Now on to number three, Hawley vs. Panhandle. Hawley going for two, reverse to Chandlin Myers and he hurdles the defender. Not everyone can do that and not everyone can score 72 points in the playoffs and Hawley moves on.

At number two, Wylie vs. Colleyville Heritage, KJ Long airs it out to Harrison Heighten for the game winner and they get the job done. The Bulldogs move on beating Colleyville Heritage 50 to 40.

Coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper play of the week, Brownwood vs. Canyon. Back to the lions, Ike Hall breaks loose through the Eagles defense, extends at the goal line. Loses the ball after he’s down and it rolls out of bounds. After some deliberation they call it a touchdown!

Hall stretches out and extends the play to the end zone to give the Lions another touchdown. Brownwood won 31-10 and have Wichita Falls up next in Regionals at ACU’s Wildcat Stadium, Friday at 7 p.m.