It was a pretty competitive round three of Texas High School Football playoffs, which conclude Saturday night due to some rescheduling.

So here is your your BCH Sports Top Five Plays of the week from the Regional Semifinal.

Coming in at number five, Cisco vs. New Deal. It took a quarter, but Cisco broke a scoreless tie, Hunter Long deep to Cade Gayle. Great job of getting that one foot inbounds, Cisco won 33-14.

Now on to number four, Hawley vs. Sonora. How about the human highlight waiting to happen. Diontay Ramon hauling in the 24-yard touchdown making it look way too easy. Ramon recorded another touchdown after this one for back-to-back scores. Hawley will meet Cisco for the Regional Final this week.

Moving on to number three, Albany vs. Wink. Cole Chapman found some space as he headed into the shadows and in for an Albany 31-yard touchdown. The lions took down the Wildcats 35 to 18.

And at number two, Westbrook vs. Rankin. This is a talented group and here is why. They aren’t the reigning state champions for nothing. Quarterback scrambled, he couldn’t find anything so he rolled back right launches it for the Hail Mary down to the 10-yard line to a receiver. Westbrook only needed two quarters to secure this win of 62-16. They’ll will face Happy to punch their ticket to state this week.

Coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper Play of the week, you just don’t see this everyday, Wylie vs. Canutillo. Third quarter eagles going for two, it’s deflected by Collin Bruning and scooped up by Ryan Blake who is gonna take it 97-yards to the house for two points. What a play! The Bulldogs defense outplayed the Eagles offense and that is a testament right there. The Bulldogs came from behind and beat the Eagles 21-18 to advance to the Regional Final against Argyle.